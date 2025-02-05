Left Menu

Historic Impeachment Moves Against Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte

The Philippine lower house of Congress has endorsed an impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte, with 215 members supporting the petition. This endorsement allows senators to act as jurors in the impeachment trial, making Duterte the second highest official to face such proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 05-02-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 13:21 IST
  • Country:
  • Philippines

In a significant political development, the Philippine lower house of Congress endorsed an impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte on Wednesday. A notable 215 members supported the petition, ensuring its progress to the next stage.

The endorsement paves the way for an impeachment trial, where the senators will take on the role of jurors. This development signifies the serious nature of the proceedings and the profound impact they could have on the political landscape of the nation.

If the process results in removal from office, Duterte will become the second most senior official in the country to face such an outcome. The political ramifications of this historic event are expected to unfold in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

