Elderly Voters Show Resilience in Delhi Assembly Elections

Elderly voters in Delhi stepped up to make their voices heard in the recent assembly polls, with many accompanied by family or escorted by police personnel. Notably, former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's elderly parents, wheelchair-bound, made their way to their polling station.

Citizens like 83-year-old Asif and his wife Masra Asand, despite mobility challenges, cast their votes at a Shaheen Bagh polling station, using their presence to encourage civic participation. They cited the city's road conditions and sanitation as pressing concerns needing immediate attention.

For voters such as 91-year-old Shaukat Ali from Zaffrabad, healthcare is a priority, while others like Ram Pyari, brought to the booth by her daughter, highlighted infrastructure issues as key reasons for their continued participation in the electoral process. Throughout Delhi, elderly voters remain engaged, driven by hope for change.

