Left Menu

Elderly Voters Show Resilience in Delhi Assembly Elections

Elderly voters, many accompanied by family or police personnel, participated in Delhi's assembly elections, overcoming personal challenges and voicing concerns about city infrastructure and healthcare. Highlighted by the participation of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's parents, the event underscores the determination of senior citizens to influence change despite aged-related hurdles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 13:48 IST
Elderly Voters Show Resilience in Delhi Assembly Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Elderly voters in Delhi stepped up to make their voices heard in the recent assembly polls, with many accompanied by family or escorted by police personnel. Notably, former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's elderly parents, wheelchair-bound, made their way to their polling station.

Citizens like 83-year-old Asif and his wife Masra Asand, despite mobility challenges, cast their votes at a Shaheen Bagh polling station, using their presence to encourage civic participation. They cited the city's road conditions and sanitation as pressing concerns needing immediate attention.

For voters such as 91-year-old Shaukat Ali from Zaffrabad, healthcare is a priority, while others like Ram Pyari, brought to the booth by her daughter, highlighted infrastructure issues as key reasons for their continued participation in the electoral process. Throughout Delhi, elderly voters remain engaged, driven by hope for change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025