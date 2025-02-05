River of Faith: Modi's Sacred Journey at Maha Kumbh Mela

In the wake of a deadly stampede, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the sacred rituals of the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The event, characterized by the confluence of holy rivers believed to absolve sins, witnessed a massive turnout with heightened security following the tragic incident.

The stampede occurring on the Mela's most auspicious day claimed over 30 lives as millions gathered for the 'royal dip.' Despite the tragedy, Modi affirmed the spiritual significance of the dip, describing it as a source of immense peace while praying for the nation's well-being.

With nearly 400 million attendees anticipated, officials have launched an investigation into the tragedy amid opposition accusations of governmental mismanagement. The gathering, set across a vast temporary site, maintains its position as the world's largest congregation.

(With inputs from agencies.)