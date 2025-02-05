Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Rallies for Congress Comeback in Delhi's Political Arena

Rahul Gandhi urges Delhi voters to choose Congress, highlighting past scams and focusing on rights and progress. As Delhi goes to polls, Congress aims for a comeback against AAP and BJP, targeting issues like pollution and infrastructure while strengthening the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 14:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi Rallies for Congress Comeback in Delhi's Political Arena
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took aim at the AAP, appealing to Delhi voters to consider who was behind major local scams when casting their ballots. Highlighting an agenda of clean politics and constitutional security, the Congress leader emphasized the importance of rights and progress in his party's campaign.

After voting in New Delhi's Nirman Bhawan constituency, Gandhi called on residents to use their vote to protect their rights and fortify the Constitution. He underscored the ramifications of polluted air, substandard water, and poor infrastructure in his plea.

Despite its recent electoral decline, the Congress hopes to reclaim its previous 15-year rule. Meanwhile, as AAP seeks a third term and BJP fights for relevance, Delhi's electoral outcome remains uncertain with 699 candidates competing for 70 seats in a pivotal election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025