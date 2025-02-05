Rahul Gandhi Rallies for Congress Comeback in Delhi's Political Arena

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took aim at the AAP, appealing to Delhi voters to consider who was behind major local scams when casting their ballots. Highlighting an agenda of clean politics and constitutional security, the Congress leader emphasized the importance of rights and progress in his party's campaign.

After voting in New Delhi's Nirman Bhawan constituency, Gandhi called on residents to use their vote to protect their rights and fortify the Constitution. He underscored the ramifications of polluted air, substandard water, and poor infrastructure in his plea.

Despite its recent electoral decline, the Congress hopes to reclaim its previous 15-year rule. Meanwhile, as AAP seeks a third term and BJP fights for relevance, Delhi's electoral outcome remains uncertain with 699 candidates competing for 70 seats in a pivotal election.

