Unprecedented U.S. Deportation: Military Flights Send Indian Migrants Home

A significant move has unfolded in international relations as a U.S. military aircraft landed in Amritsar, India, carrying illegal Indian immigrants as part of the Trump administration's immigration agenda.

This marks the first time Washington has used a military aircraft for deportations to India, an action that expands the administration's use of military resources for enforcing immigration policy. The C-17 aircraft's arrival follows growing discussions on migration between the U.S. and India, an issue likely to be further addressed during an upcoming meeting between President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The deportation flight, largely untraceable through public channels, signifies a tightening immigration stance and reflects deeper bilateral talks on strategic matters, including counter-China alliances and visa policies for skilled workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)