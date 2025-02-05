Kejriwal's Vote Appeal: A Call for Development in Delhi

In the midst of the Delhi assembly polls, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, alongside his family, took to the polls, urging citizens to prioritize development in their voting decisions.

Kejriwal, contesting for the fourth time from the New Delhi seat, called on voters to support entities championing good governance, while emphasizing the importance of quality education and healthcare.

The AAP is seeking a third consecutive term and has criticized its main rival, the BJP, for allegedly engaging in misconduct to sway the election outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)