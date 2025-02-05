Left Menu

Kejriwal's Vote Appeal: A Call for Development in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP convener, casts his vote with family for the Delhi assembly polls. He urges Delhiites to vote for better schools, hospitals, and city development. Contesting from New Delhi, Kejriwal faces BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit. AAP accuses BJP of election hooliganism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 14:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of the Delhi assembly polls, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, alongside his family, took to the polls, urging citizens to prioritize development in their voting decisions.

Kejriwal, contesting for the fourth time from the New Delhi seat, called on voters to support entities championing good governance, while emphasizing the importance of quality education and healthcare.

The AAP is seeking a third consecutive term and has criticized its main rival, the BJP, for allegedly engaging in misconduct to sway the election outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

