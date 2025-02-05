Delhi Elections: BJP Criticizes AAP as Voter Turnout Climbs
As Delhi heads to the polls, BJP's Dushyant Gautam criticized the AAP government for unmet promises. Highlighting dissatisfaction, Gautam emphasized the need for change. Delhi's voter turnout reached 33.31% by 1 pm, with the North-East district leading. The BJP aims to regain power after 27 years.
- Country:
- India
In the midst of Delhi's assembly elections, BJP candidate Dushyant Gautam from the Karol Bagh constituency launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Speaking after casting his vote, Gautam declared Delhi is 'on the ventilator' under the current administration, criticizing unmet promises like clean Yamuna waters and Paris-like roads.
Despite the ongoing criticisms, voter turnout in Delhi reached 33.31% by 1 pm, reported the Election Commission of India. The North-East district recorded the highest participation at 39.51%, while the Central district lagged with a 29.74% turnout. Key BJP figures, including JP Nadda and Manoj Tiwari, showed confidence in claiming victory, advocating for a 'double-engine' government.
The elections are crucial for the AAP, BJP, and Congress. The AAP seeks continued power, having dominated over the past terms with more than 60 seats. Meanwhile, the BJP aims to break its 27-year hiatus from leadership in Delhi, and Congress hopes for a resurgence after past electoral failures. Votes from all 70 constituencies will be counted on February 8.
(With inputs from agencies.)
