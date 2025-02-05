Iran Offers Diplomatic Overture Amidst U.S. Tensions

An Iranian official disclosed Tehran's willingness to engage in talks aimed at resolving longstanding disputes with the United States. This comes in the wake of President Donald Trump's reinstatement of his "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran, highlighting a potential diplomatic shift.

Despite Tehran's openness to discussions, the official emphasized its strong opposition to the displacement of Gazans. However, he clarified that discussions between Iran and the U.S. should be seen as a distinct matter separate from the Gaza issue.

The official also expressed Tehran's desire for the U.S. to exert control over Israel's actions as a precursor for any prospective deal with the Islamic Republic. This stipulation underscores the complexities of regional geopolitics intertwined with potential U.S.-Iran negotiations.

