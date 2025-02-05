First Wave of American Deportations: Indian Immigrants Sent Back

A US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed at Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport on Wednesday afternoon, according to sources.

The deportees include 30 from Punjab, 33 each from Haryana and Gujarat, and others from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Chandigarh. Official confirmation on the number is still pending.

This marks the first batch of illegal Indian immigrants deported by the US. Punjab officials expressed disappointment, calling for legal travel and opportunities instead.

(With inputs from agencies.)