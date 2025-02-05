Global Reactions: Trump's Controversial Gaza Proposal

President Donald Trump's recent comments about the United States potentially taking control of Gaza, contingent upon the resettlement of Palestinians, have ignited a firestorm of international response. The remarks have been met with staunch opposition from nations across the globe, all underscoring the importance of respecting Palestinian rights and the pursuit of a two-state solution.

Critics, including a senior Hamas official, declare that such plans won't pass, urging an end to the Israeli occupation instead. Saudi Arabia, through its Foreign Ministry, vehemently opposed any displacement plans for Palestinians, reiterating its established stance. Similarly, the British and French Foreign Ministries stood firm against forced displacements, advocating for the coexistence of two sovereign states.

Russian and Chinese leaders echoed the global call for a political settlement based on the two-state framework. Meanwhile, the Palestinian leadership, bolstered by support from Iran, Turkey, and others, remains resolute that the Palestinians' rights and territories are non-negotiable. The international community continues to stress the need for a peaceful, sustainable solution.

