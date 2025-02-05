Left Menu

Delhi's Space-Themed Polling Booth Draws Attention Amid Assembly Elections

In Delhi's assembly polls, a Vikaspuri polling booth dazzled with a unique 'Chandrayan to elections' space theme. Amidst this creative setting, Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 46.55% by 3 pm. Allegations of voter coercion at Sainik Vihar were dismissed after an investigation. Counting of votes is set for February 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 17:04 IST
Visuals from a polling booth in Delhi's Vikaspuri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of creativity, a polling booth in Delhi's Vikaspuri assembly constituency attracted significant attention during the Assembly elections with its unique space-themed decorations. Titled 'Chandrayan se chunav tak Bharat ki udaan', the booth featured volunteers dressed as astronauts and offered a celestial setting with telescopes and bioscopes available for voters.

Delhi's election recognized a 46.55% voter turnout by 3 pm, as per the Election Commission of India. The North-East district led with a turnout of 52.73%, whereas the New Delhi district had the lowest at 43.10%, slightly trailing behind the Central district at 43.45%. Voter activity across various districts ranged from the highest in Shahdara at 49.58% to as low as 43.91% in the South East district.

Furthermore, the Election Commission dismissed allegations of voter coercion at the Sainik Vihar polling station in North Delhi, after an inquiry confirmed independent voting. These allegations were initially fueled by a video shared by the AAP on social media. The polling for Delhi's 70 assembly seats and by-polls in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh began amid tight security. The final vote count is scheduled for February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

