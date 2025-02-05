Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare: Allegations of Voting Malpractices in Delhi Elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) engaged in a blame game, accusing each other of voting malpractices during Delhi's Assembly elections. Despite allegations of fake voting and voter bribery, officials maintained that the polling process was smooth, with police denying many of the claims.

  • India

The heated political atmosphere in Delhi was evident as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused each other of electoral malpractices during the Assembly elections for 70 seats. Both sides levied allegations ranging from fraudulent voting to voter bribery.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi assured that the voting process was smooth, with a robust technical team on standby to address any issues related to electronic voting machines. Some machines were indeed replaced, but no significant disruptions were reported.

Incidents flared up in constituencies like Seelampur and Kasturba Nagar, where allegations of fake voting and voter blockade were made. However, the police were quick to deny such claims, bolstering their positions with significant security presence. Meanwhile, social media was abuzz with video evidence and claims, though most were debunked by official verifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

