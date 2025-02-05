Left Menu

From Stateless to Citizen: Pakistani Hindu Refugees Vote for the First Time

For the first time, 186 Pakistani Hindu refugees in Delhi exercised their voting rights after obtaining Indian citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Their participation in the Delhi Assembly polls symbolized a significant step from statelessness to acceptance, alongside hopes for improved living conditions and new opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 17:25 IST
In a transformative event at a polling booth in Delhi's Majnu Ka Tilla, Reshma, a 50-year-old woman, cast her first-ever vote, marking a pivotal moment not just in choosing a candidate but securing her family's future.

Reshma was among 186 Pakistani Hindu refugees newly-granted citizenship who participated in the Delhi Assembly polls, illustrating a momentous chapter in their transition from statelessness to recognized citizens under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The community's leader, Dharamveer Solanki, expressed optimism for reduced hardships and permanent settlement.

Despite enduring decades of adversity, including makeshift shelter living and daily wage labor, these refugees now see a beacon of hope. They anticipate improved livelihoods, proper housing, and essential amenities, relying on a promise for a dignified life in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

