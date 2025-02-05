Jharkhand Congress Heads to Delhi for Strategic Talks
Jharkhand Congress leaders, led by state president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, traveled to Delhi for discussions with national leaders. The meeting will address the budget, civic polls, and party performance post-assembly elections. Issues like financial assistance and upcoming civic polls will be top agenda items.
A delegation of Jharkhand Congress ministers and legislators, under the leadership of state president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, embarked on a journey to Delhi on Wednesday. Their mission is to confer with senior national party figures regarding the developments following recent polls.
The delegation's meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and the opposition leader in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was initially slated for Thursday but has been postponed to February 7 due to unavoidable circumstances.
Key discussion points will include the upcoming budget, strategies for civic body elections, and the progress on promises made during the elections. A focus will be on executing financial assistance schemes and planning for the civic polls, as emphasized by party spokesperson Sonal Shanti.
(With inputs from agencies.)
