Russia has expressed approval of former U.S. President Donald Trump's recent comments regarding NATO and Ukraine, suggesting a shift in global geopolitical dynamics. Trump characterized the Ukraine conflict as a 'bloodbath' and claimed positive discussions were underway.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that recent U.S.-Russia communications have intensified, although details remain scarce. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signaled potential peace negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, impacting Ukraine's debt markets.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov welcomed Trump's criticisms of the previous administration's stance on Ukraine and NATO, marking U.S. openness to discussing NATO's involvement. This shift highlights complex ongoing debates regarding Ukraine's potential NATO membership and its geopolitical repercussions.

