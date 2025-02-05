Milkipur Bypoll: A Tense Political Showdown in Ayodhya
More than 65% of voters cast their ballots in the Milkipur Assembly bypoll in Uttar Pradesh. Allegations of fake voting have surfaced from Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, which police deny. The election is a significant contest between the Samajwadi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Ayodhya | 05-02-2025
More than 65% of the 3.70 lakh voters participated in the Milkipur Assembly bypoll in Uttar Pradesh by 5 PM on Wednesday.
The voting process, which started at 7 AM, met allegations from Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav about fake voting and rigging, claims that were promptly dismissed by senior police personnel.
The Milkipur bypoll is heating up as a crucial contest between the Samajwadi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party, particularly since it's part of the politically crucial Ayodhya district, where both parties are vying for dominance.
