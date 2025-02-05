Milkipur Bypoll: A Tense Political Showdown in Ayodhya

More than 65% of the 3.70 lakh voters participated in the Milkipur Assembly bypoll in Uttar Pradesh by 5 PM on Wednesday.

The voting process, which started at 7 AM, met allegations from Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav about fake voting and rigging, claims that were promptly dismissed by senior police personnel.

The Milkipur bypoll is heating up as a crucial contest between the Samajwadi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party, particularly since it's part of the politically crucial Ayodhya district, where both parties are vying for dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)