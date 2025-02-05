Left Menu

Impeachment Drama: Sara Duterte's Political Survival Battle

The Philippine lower house impeached Vice President Sara Duterte for alleged misuse of funds and threats, leading to a highly anticipated Senate trial. This move is a setback for the Duterte family, revealing a public rift with President Marcos. Duterte denies the allegations, and her political future hangs in the balance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 18:56 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, the Philippine lower house has impeached Vice President Sara Duterte, igniting a rare high-profile trial in the Senate. Duterte faces allegations of misusing public funds, unexplained wealth, and making threats against the President and other officials, charges she vehemently denies.

This development marks a severe blow to the Duterte family's political clout, reminiscent of the impeachment of former President Joseph Estrada in 2000. It highlights the public fallout between Duterte and President Marcos, stemming from the dissolution of their once-potent political alliance that dominated the 2022 elections.

The Senate prepares to deliberate on whether Duterte's actions constitute betrayals of public trust. Still enjoying some senatorial support, the outcome remains uncertain as the nation watches closely ahead of the crucial midterm elections that could reshape the political landscape.

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

