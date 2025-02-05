Left Menu

Ukraine's Triumph: 150 Troops Freed in Russian Swap

Ukraine successfully negotiated the release of 150 troops held in Russian captivity, with some imprisoned for over two years. President Zelenskiy announced the accomplishment on Wednesday via Telegram, highlighting the diverse backgrounds of the soldiers in this notable prisoner exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 19:02 IST
Ukraine's Triumph: 150 Troops Freed in Russian Swap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Ukraine has successfully negotiated the release of 150 troops from Russian captivity, marking another step in the ongoing conflict. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made the announcement on Wednesday, underscoring the nation's commitment to bring back its soldiers.

The freed individuals hail from various sectors of the country's defensive front, with some having endured imprisonment for more than two years. This prisoner swap represents a critical diplomatic achievement amidst the continuing tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

President Zelenskiy shared the news on the Telegram messaging app, expressing relief and gratitude for the safe return of the troops. The announcement underscores the ongoing efforts and challenges in securing Ukrainian captives and addressing the broader conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025