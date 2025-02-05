Ukraine's Triumph: 150 Troops Freed in Russian Swap

In a significant development, Ukraine has successfully negotiated the release of 150 troops from Russian captivity, marking another step in the ongoing conflict. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made the announcement on Wednesday, underscoring the nation's commitment to bring back its soldiers.

The freed individuals hail from various sectors of the country's defensive front, with some having endured imprisonment for more than two years. This prisoner swap represents a critical diplomatic achievement amidst the continuing tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

President Zelenskiy shared the news on the Telegram messaging app, expressing relief and gratitude for the safe return of the troops. The announcement underscores the ongoing efforts and challenges in securing Ukrainian captives and addressing the broader conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)