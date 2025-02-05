Controversy Erupts Over Italy's Release of Wanted Libyan Officer
Italy's justice minister defended the release of Osama Elmasry Njeem, wanted for war crimes by the ICC, citing inaccuracies in his warrant. The incident sparked political backlash, an investigation into the Italian government, and questions about Italy's motivations and international reputation.
Italy's justice minister defended the release of a Libyan military officer, wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC), citing significant errors in the arrest warrant. Osama Elmasry Njeem, accused of heinous war crimes, was swiftly returned to Tripoli after his Italian custody.
The Italian government's decision has ignited outrage from opposition parties, triggering a legal inquiry into key government officials, including Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The justice minister, Carlo Nordio, criticized the warrant's inconsistencies, pointing to discrepancies in the alleged timeline of crimes.
The situation has strained Italy's international relations, with the ICC demanding explanations for Njeem's release. This decision has attracted allegations of political influence and misuse of power within Italy, although all implicated officials have denied wrongdoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni says she is being investigated by prosecutors for repatriating a Libyan warlord, reports AP.