Left Menu

U.S. Trade Deficit Hits Record High Amid Tariff Tensions

In December, the U.S. trade deficit sharply widened to $98.4 billion, driven by a surge in imports amid tariff threats. Commerce Department data indicates this marks the highest deficit since March 2022. Tariffs on Mexican, Canadian, and Chinese goods contributed to rising import levels while export numbers declined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 19:15 IST
U.S. Trade Deficit Hits Record High Amid Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States trade deficit expanded significantly in December, rising to 24.7% and reaching $98.4 billion—the largest since March 2022. This increase comes as imports hit a record high amid ongoing tariff threats, according to the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis' latest report released on Wednesday.

Analysts had anticipated the trade gap to rise to $96.6 billion, up from a revised $78.9 billion for November. On Monday, President Donald Trump delayed a 25% tariff on products from Mexico and Canada, set to resume the following month. Meanwhile, a 10% tariff on Chinese goods began on Tuesday, further impacting trade dynamics.

The White House justified the tariffs as measures to pressure Mexico, Canada, and China into enforcing immigration and drug-related promises. Imports rose by 3.5% to an unprecedented $364.9 billion, while exports dropped by 2.6% to $266.5 billion. Despite this, the fourth-quarter GDP estimate showed trade having a neutral impact on economic growth, which progressed at an annualized rate of 2.3%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025