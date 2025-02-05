U.S. Trade Deficit Hits Record High Amid Tariff Tensions

The United States trade deficit expanded significantly in December, rising to 24.7% and reaching $98.4 billion—the largest since March 2022. This increase comes as imports hit a record high amid ongoing tariff threats, according to the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis' latest report released on Wednesday.

Analysts had anticipated the trade gap to rise to $96.6 billion, up from a revised $78.9 billion for November. On Monday, President Donald Trump delayed a 25% tariff on products from Mexico and Canada, set to resume the following month. Meanwhile, a 10% tariff on Chinese goods began on Tuesday, further impacting trade dynamics.

The White House justified the tariffs as measures to pressure Mexico, Canada, and China into enforcing immigration and drug-related promises. Imports rose by 3.5% to an unprecedented $364.9 billion, while exports dropped by 2.6% to $266.5 billion. Despite this, the fourth-quarter GDP estimate showed trade having a neutral impact on economic growth, which progressed at an annualized rate of 2.3%.

