Delhi Elections: Allegations, Community Tensions, and Voter Turnout
As Delhi Assembly elections conclude, AAP's Sanjay Singh accuses BJP of targeting the Valmiki community, a claim dismissed by NDMC's Anil Valmiki as political maneuvering. Police refute voter bribery allegations in Jangpura. With a voter turnout of 57.70%, results will be announced on February 8.
The Delhi Assembly elections have sparked controversy as AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleged discriminatory arrests of Valmiki community members across the capital. Singh urged the community to leverage their votes against these actions. He questioned BJP's stance toward the Valmiki community in his statement.
Countering Singh's accusations, NDMC member Anil Valmiki labeled the claims as politically driven, suggesting that Singh fears losing the elections. Anil asserted that the BJP has the support of Valmiki and Dalit communities in all Delhi constituencies.
In a related development, the police denied claims of voter bribery alleged by AAP in Jangpura. After an investigation, the police found no evidence to support these allegations. Amidst these tensions, a voter turnout of 57.70% was recorded, with results expected on February 8.
(With inputs from agencies.)
