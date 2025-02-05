Erode East Bypoll: A Peaceful Yet Contentious Affair

The bypoll for the Erode East Assembly constituency saw a voter turnout expected to surpass 65%, amidst peaceful proceedings on Wednesday. Voters participated enthusiastically, albeit with a sluggish period in the afternoon, according to election authorities. Lines formed until closing time, with tokens issued to those in queues.

An incident involving alleged voter impersonation triggered protests by the ruling DMK and Naam Tamizhar Katchi, creating moments of tension. District Election Officer Raja Gopal Sunkara confirmed a 42.41% turnout by 1 pm across 237 polling booths. Opposition parties, like AIADMK, boycotted the election, narrowing the contest primarily to DMK's VC Chandirakumar and NTK's M K Seethalakshmi.

Security was intensified at nine sensitive booths, and minor technical issues with EVMs were swiftly addressed. Allegations of bogus voting further fueled tensions, but law enforcement's intervention ensured that disputes remained non-violent, with all parties advised to file formal complaints for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)