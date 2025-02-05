Left Menu

Erode East Bypoll: A Peaceful Yet Contentious Affair

The bypoll for the Erode East Assembly constituency concluded with over 65% voter turnout. Allegations of impersonation and bogus voting arose, triggering protests by the ruling DMK and Naam Tamizhar Katchi. Despite minor incidents, the voting process proceeded under tight security, with key contestants from DMK and NTK in the fray.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Erode | Updated: 05-02-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 19:34 IST
Erode East Bypoll: A Peaceful Yet Contentious Affair
  • Country:
  • India

The bypoll for the Erode East Assembly constituency saw a voter turnout expected to surpass 65%, amidst peaceful proceedings on Wednesday. Voters participated enthusiastically, albeit with a sluggish period in the afternoon, according to election authorities. Lines formed until closing time, with tokens issued to those in queues.

An incident involving alleged voter impersonation triggered protests by the ruling DMK and Naam Tamizhar Katchi, creating moments of tension. District Election Officer Raja Gopal Sunkara confirmed a 42.41% turnout by 1 pm across 237 polling booths. Opposition parties, like AIADMK, boycotted the election, narrowing the contest primarily to DMK's VC Chandirakumar and NTK's M K Seethalakshmi.

Security was intensified at nine sensitive booths, and minor technical issues with EVMs were swiftly addressed. Allegations of bogus voting further fueled tensions, but law enforcement's intervention ensured that disputes remained non-violent, with all parties advised to file formal complaints for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025