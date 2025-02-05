Left Menu

Milkipur Bypoll Clash: High Voter Turnout Amid Allegations

The Milkipur Assembly constituency bypoll in Uttar Pradesh saw over 65% voter turnout. Allegations of fake voting by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav were denied by officials. The bypoll is a prestige battle between SP and BJP in the Ayodhya district.

More than 65% of the 3.70 lakh eligible voters cast their ballots in the bypoll for the Milkipur Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh, exceeding the turnout of the 2022 elections, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Accusations of fraudulent voting and rigging were raised by Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, but were dismissed by senior police officers who reported peaceful voting across polling stations. However, the Election Commission is yet to finalize the poll percentage.

The Milkipur bypoll has become a high-stakes contest between the Samajwadi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party. Allegations of voter intimidation by police and election malpractice remain points of contention, but security personnel insist on holding a fair election.

