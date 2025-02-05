Trump's Controversial Plan for Gaza's Future

In a startling announcement, President Donald Trump has proclaimed his intent for the US to 'take over' the Gaza Strip, aiming to spearhead comprehensive economic redevelopment of the war-torn area. This development has sparked sharp criticism from Congress, which deemed Trump's approach as 'bizarre, dangerous, and totally unacceptable'.

During a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump expressed a vision for Gaza that encompasses vast job creation and housing provision, albeit without solid details on the implementation or the residency status of the current Palestinian population.

The opposition in India calls upon the Narendra Modi government to articulate a clear position on the matter, emphasizing the need for a two-state solution respecting Palestinian aspirations and ensuring Israeli security as the foundation for enduring peace in West Asia.

