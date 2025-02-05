Turmoil in Eastern Congo: Rebels Defy Ceasefire

Rwandan-backed rebels, known as the M23, continued to advance in eastern Congo on Wednesday, capturing the city of Nyabibwe despite declaring a unilateral ceasefire earlier in the week. The city, which lies about 60 miles from Bukavu, is now under rebel control, according to reports from civil society officials and residents.

The ceasefire, announced by the M23 on humanitarian grounds, was dismissed by the Congolese government as "false communication" amid ongoing clashes with the rebels. The United Nations has also reported heavy fighting in the mineral-rich region, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

Néné Bintou, president of the civil society in South Kivu province, confirmed the rebels' control of Nyabibwe, highlighting fears that the ceasefire is merely a facade. With 4,000 Rwandan troops reportedly backing the M23, the situation remains volatile, with experts concerned about Rwanda's ambitions and potential regional implications.

