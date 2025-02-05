Left Menu

Turmoil in Eastern Congo: Rebels Defy Ceasefire

Rwandan-backed rebels, known as the M23, gained ground in eastern Congo despite a declared ceasefire, capturing the city of Nyabibwe. The situation remains tense as the Congolese government critiques the ceasefire as misinformation. Heavy fighting in this mineral-rich region persists, raising concerns of broader conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goma | Updated: 05-02-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 20:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

Rwandan-backed rebels, known as the M23, continued to advance in eastern Congo on Wednesday, capturing the city of Nyabibwe despite declaring a unilateral ceasefire earlier in the week. The city, which lies about 60 miles from Bukavu, is now under rebel control, according to reports from civil society officials and residents.

The ceasefire, announced by the M23 on humanitarian grounds, was dismissed by the Congolese government as "false communication" amid ongoing clashes with the rebels. The United Nations has also reported heavy fighting in the mineral-rich region, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

Néné Bintou, president of the civil society in South Kivu province, confirmed the rebels' control of Nyabibwe, highlighting fears that the ceasefire is merely a facade. With 4,000 Rwandan troops reportedly backing the M23, the situation remains volatile, with experts concerned about Rwanda's ambitions and potential regional implications.

