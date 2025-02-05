Left Menu

Global Outcry Over Proposed U.S. Takeover of Gaza

President Donald Trump's proposal for the U.S. to assume control of the Gaza Strip after relocating Palestinians has prompted worldwide condemnation. Nations, including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Germany, stress the inadmissibility of forced displacement and emphasize the need for a two-state solution based on international law.

Updated: 05-02-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 20:32 IST
President Donald Trump's recent remarks suggesting a U.S. takeover of the Gaza Strip, contingent upon the relocation of Palestinians, have resulted in fervent objections from global leaders and organizations.

The Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry vehemently rejected any plans for Palestinian displacement, a sentiment echoed by Jordan's King Abdullah II who underscored the inadmissibility of annexation and displacement efforts.

European leaders, including those from the UK, Germany, and France, have also voiced their disapproval, emphasizing the necessity of a two-state solution and adherence to international law as the pathway to peace and stability.

