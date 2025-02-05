Global Outcry Over Proposed U.S. Takeover of Gaza
President Donald Trump's proposal for the U.S. to assume control of the Gaza Strip after relocating Palestinians has prompted worldwide condemnation. Nations, including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Germany, stress the inadmissibility of forced displacement and emphasize the need for a two-state solution based on international law.
