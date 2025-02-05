Steelworkers' Saga: Legal Battle over $14.9B U.S. Steel Deal Intensifies

The legal dispute surrounding the proposed $14.9 billion acquisition of U.S. Steel has taken a new turn as United Steelworkers president David McCall moves to dismiss a lawsuit against him by U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel. The lawsuit, which also targets Cleveland-Cliffs and its CEO Lourenco Goncalves, accuses them of orchestrating illegal actions to hamstring the deal.

The acquisition, which was blocked on national security concerns by former President Joe Biden earlier this year, remains highly contentious ahead of the upcoming U.S. Presidential election. Both Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, have expressed opposition to the cross-ownership as it bears significant national implications.

U.S. Steel and Nippon allege that Cliffs, in collaboration with McCall, unlawfully maneuvered to dominate the U.S. steel market. Despite these legal challenges, the United Steelworkers have defended their stance, emphasizing the protection of jobs and transparency in the steel sector. The ongoing antitrust review by CFIUS further adds to the complexity of this high-stakes industrial saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)