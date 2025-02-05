Trump's 'Riviera of the Middle East' Proposal: A New Diplomatic Storm

President Donald Trump's audacious proposal to transform Gaza into a 'Riviera of the Middle East' has shattered decades-long U.S. policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, garnering widespread condemnation from global powers. Critics, including Russia, China, and Germany, argue that the plan may ignite further suffering and hatred.

Trump's ambition to create a harmonious international community in Gaza appears conceived amidst geopolitical theatrics, raising questions about its feasibility. While regional heavyweight Saudi Arabia rejected the proposal outright, Trump claims he's in talks with neighboring countries to explore possibilities, despite his unconfirmed visit to the region.

Amidst Trump's expansionist rhetoric, resistance remains steadfast in Gaza. Residents and Palestinian leaders alike have denounced the plan as absurd and provocative, fearing it could spark further conflict and displacement reminiscent of past regional tragedies. The global diplomatic community continues to back a two-state solution.

