High Stakes in Erode East: A Bypoll Marred by Allegations and High Turnout
The Erode East Assembly bypoll concluded peacefully with an expected 72% voter turnout. Despite a smooth process, the election was marked by allegations of impersonation and bogus voting involving DMK and NTK parties. Tensions were diffused by authorities, allowing the polling to proceed without major disruptions.
The bypoll for the Erode East Assembly constituency wrapped up peacefully on Wednesday, with a voter turnout anticipated to reach over 65% according to election authorities. The community showed enthusiasm as they cast their votes, and individuals in line by the closing hour were allowed to vote.
However, the event wasn't without controversy. Accusations of voter impersonation and disputes between DMK and Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) drew attention, leading to brief roadblocks. Interventions by authorities defused tensions, ensuring the polling continued without significant hindrance.
District Election Officer Raja Gopal Sunkara confirmed the closure of voting across all 237 booths and the secure transport of EVMs to the counting center. Although initial reports suggested a 72% turnout, the final figure awaits confirmation. The election saw 46 candidates compete, though the main contest involved DMK and NTK candidates.
