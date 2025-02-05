Transformation Triumph: Tripura's Development Under BJP

In a landmark move, Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the transformative journey of Tripura under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governance on Wednesday. Addressing a gathering via video conference, he underscored the distribution of over 2,800 government appointment letters, emphasizing a departure from the previous communist mandate for employment recruitment.

Shah attributed Tripura's metamorphosis from a 'land-locked' state to a 'land-linked' one to the joint developmental efforts of the Tripura and Union governments. He cited the significant accomplishments in infrastructure and reduction in corruption as a testament to the BJP's initiatives, noting enhancements in airports, roads, water supply, and irrigation.

Looking ahead, Shah asserted that Tripura is on a steadfast path towards welfare, highlighting peace efforts that resulted in the cessation of operations by armed groups. He commemorated the decision to grant permanent residence to individuals from the Bru and Reang communities as part of a trio of significant compromises to sustain regional peace and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)