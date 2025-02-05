UN Chief Urges Cautious Approach to Gaza Post-War Solutions

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to address a UN meeting, emphasizing the need for caution in addressing the aftermath of the conflict in Gaza. His call comes after U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion that the United States take control of the war-torn enclave.

Guterres will highlight the significance of adhering to international law, underscoring the importance of preventing any actions resembling ethnic cleansing. His spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, shared that Guterres will stand firm on the two-state solution as a critical path forward.

The discourse follows heightened tensions and complex geopolitical considerations, as world leaders seek sustainable peace solutions in the volatile region.

