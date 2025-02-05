Left Menu

Shattered Dreams: The Tale of Jaspal Singh and 103 Others

Jaspal Singh, among 104 deportees from the US, described a harrowing journey in chains onboard a US military aircraft. Many deportees hailed from states like Haryana, Gujarat, and Punjab. Singh's return home followed a deceptive promise from an agent, leaving his dreams and finances in ruins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-02-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 23:20 IST
Shattered Dreams: The Tale of Jaspal Singh and 103 Others
  • Country:
  • India

Jaspal Singh, part of a group of 104 deportees flown into India from the United States, recounted the grim reality of their journey—a flight in chains. The deportees, who were brought back amidst a crackdown on illegal immigration, saw their dreams dashed once they landed in Amritsar.

The deportees included individuals from Haryana, Gujarat, Punjab, and other states. Nineteen women and thirteen minors were among the group who faced a troubling journey back home. Singh, from Gurdaspur in Punjab, was one of the numerous individuals who had been scammed by a travel agent into a perilous attempt to reach the US without proper documentation.

Reports indicate that Singh was arrested by the US Border Patrol after being promised legal travel arrangements that never materialized. His costly attempt to migrate left him financially and emotionally drained, with officials checking his background upon return. This mass deportation comes just as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to engage in diplomatic talks with US President Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025