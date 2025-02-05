Shattered Dreams: The Tale of Jaspal Singh and 103 Others

Jaspal Singh, part of a group of 104 deportees flown into India from the United States, recounted the grim reality of their journey—a flight in chains. The deportees, who were brought back amidst a crackdown on illegal immigration, saw their dreams dashed once they landed in Amritsar.

The deportees included individuals from Haryana, Gujarat, Punjab, and other states. Nineteen women and thirteen minors were among the group who faced a troubling journey back home. Singh, from Gurdaspur in Punjab, was one of the numerous individuals who had been scammed by a travel agent into a perilous attempt to reach the US without proper documentation.

Reports indicate that Singh was arrested by the US Border Patrol after being promised legal travel arrangements that never materialized. His costly attempt to migrate left him financially and emotionally drained, with officials checking his background upon return. This mass deportation comes just as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to engage in diplomatic talks with US President Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)