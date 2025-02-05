Delhi Decides: Voter Turnout in Key Constituencies

More than 60% of Delhi's electorate made their voices heard in the recent polls, as reported by the Election Commission's Voter Turnout App, last updated at 11:30 pm.

Final figures are pending, with data indicating a 60.44% turnout across 70 constituencies from 7 am to 6 pm.

Northeast district led with 66.25% turnout, contrasting with Southeast's 56.16%. The decisive election sees one crore voters determining the fate of 699 candidates, with turnout slightly lower than past figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)