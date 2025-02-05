Left Menu

Delhi Decides: Voter Turnout in Key Constituencies

Over 60% of Delhi's eligible voters participated in the recent polls, with the highest turnout in the Northeast district. Polling spanned 70 constituencies, impacting 699 candidates. Compared to previous elections, voter engagement was slightly lower, with ongoing updates from the Election Commission.

More than 60% of Delhi's electorate made their voices heard in the recent polls, as reported by the Election Commission's Voter Turnout App, last updated at 11:30 pm.

Final figures are pending, with data indicating a 60.44% turnout across 70 constituencies from 7 am to 6 pm.

Northeast district led with 66.25% turnout, contrasting with Southeast's 56.16%. The decisive election sees one crore voters determining the fate of 699 candidates, with turnout slightly lower than past figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

