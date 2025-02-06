Left Menu

Trump Revokes Security for Ex-Defense Secretary Esper

Former U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper has had his federal security protection revoked by President Donald Trump. This action follows similar revocations for several of Trump's former high-ranking officials. Esper served during Trump's first term, joining others in losing protection since Trump's presidency began.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 00:34 IST
Donald Trump

In a significant development, President Donald Trump has rescinded federal security protection for former U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper. This decision was reported by the New York Times on Wednesday, with two sources confirming the information.

Esper, who held the position during Trump's initial term in office, now joins the ranks of other key figures who have seen their security details withdrawn since January 20, the start of Trump's presidency.

These figures include Trump's former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, ex-national security adviser John Bolton, and former Iran envoy Brian Hook, all of whom have experienced similar revocations under Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

