Trump's Bold Proposal for Gaza: Divisions Emerge Among Republicans

President Donald Trump's proposal for the U.S. to take over Gaza and transform it into a 'Riviera of the Middle East' has sparked division among Republicans. Skeptics favor the longstanding two-state solution, while others praise the idea as bold. International criticism and risk of military intervention loom large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 01:59 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 01:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump's recent proposal for the U.S. to take control of the Gaza Strip and turn it into a 'Riviera of the Middle East' has caused confusion and skepticism among Republicans. Some members of the party expressed concern over abandoning the traditional two-state solution.

Republican Senator Rand Paul was among the vocal critics, questioning the prudence of such a move, which he called an unnecessary new occupation. On the other hand, House Speaker Mike Johnson supported the proposal, calling it a decisive approach to ensure peace in the region.

The proposal also received international condemnation. As Republicans hold narrow majorities in Congress, a Reuters poll indicated limited support among Republican voters for using military force in this venture, signaling potential challenges ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

