Trump's Bold Proposal for Gaza: Divisions Emerge Among Republicans
President Donald Trump's proposal for the U.S. to take over Gaza and transform it into a 'Riviera of the Middle East' has sparked division among Republicans. Skeptics favor the longstanding two-state solution, while others praise the idea as bold. International criticism and risk of military intervention loom large.
President Donald Trump's recent proposal for the U.S. to take control of the Gaza Strip and turn it into a 'Riviera of the Middle East' has caused confusion and skepticism among Republicans. Some members of the party expressed concern over abandoning the traditional two-state solution.
Republican Senator Rand Paul was among the vocal critics, questioning the prudence of such a move, which he called an unnecessary new occupation. On the other hand, House Speaker Mike Johnson supported the proposal, calling it a decisive approach to ensure peace in the region.
The proposal also received international condemnation. As Republicans hold narrow majorities in Congress, a Reuters poll indicated limited support among Republican voters for using military force in this venture, signaling potential challenges ahead.
