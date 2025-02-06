Trump's Bold Proposal for Gaza: Divisions Emerge Among Republicans

President Donald Trump's recent proposal for the U.S. to take control of the Gaza Strip and turn it into a 'Riviera of the Middle East' has caused confusion and skepticism among Republicans. Some members of the party expressed concern over abandoning the traditional two-state solution.

Republican Senator Rand Paul was among the vocal critics, questioning the prudence of such a move, which he called an unnecessary new occupation. On the other hand, House Speaker Mike Johnson supported the proposal, calling it a decisive approach to ensure peace in the region.

The proposal also received international condemnation. As Republicans hold narrow majorities in Congress, a Reuters poll indicated limited support among Republican voters for using military force in this venture, signaling potential challenges ahead.

