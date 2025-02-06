Left Menu

US military prepared to look at all options for Gaza, US defense secretary says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-02-2025 02:13 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 02:13 IST
US military prepared to look at all options for Gaza, US defense secretary says
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Wednesday that the Pentagon was prepared to look at all options when it came to Gaza, a day after President Donald Trump said that he would like the U.S. to take control of and redevelop the Gaza Strip.

"I would just say, on the question of Gaza, the definition of insanity is attempting to do the same thing over and over and over again," Hegseth said before the start of his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Pentagon.

"The President is willing to think outside the box, look for new and unique, dynamic ways to solve problems that have felt like they were intractable... We're prepared to look at all options," Hegseth added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025