White House Launches New Websites Amid Workforce Purge Plans

The White House has unveiled two government websites, DEI.gov and Waste.gov, amid efforts led by President Donald Trump to implement extensive federal workforce reductions.

The exact intentions behind these websites, registered by the Executive Office of the President on Tuesday evening, remain uncertain as both sites were non-responsive by Wednesday afternoon. The White House did not provide immediate comment upon inquiry. Alexander Urbelis, a lawyer who identified the registration, noted the domain names reference Trump's executive order critiquing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts, suggesting the sites' purposes may align with scrutinizing DEI initiatives.

Urbelis projected that DEI.gov might be used to further highlight or confront organizations not adhering to the administration's standards on diversity. Likewise, Waste.gov could target government programs suggested for budget cuts by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency. This department intends to execute considerable budget reductions as part of the administration's broad strategy to decrease federal expenditure, with Musk frequently using online platforms to criticize specific federal entities.

