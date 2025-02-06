Canada's Stance on Gaza: A Two-State Commitment

Canada maintains its firm commitment to a two-state solution in the ongoing Gaza conflict, as confirmed by Foreign Minister Melanie Joly. In her recent statement on social media platform X on Wednesday, Joly reiterated that Canada's position remains unchanged.

Meanwhile, former U.S. President Donald Trump has made waves with a bold proposal concerning the Gaza territory. On Tuesday, Trump suggested that the United States should take control of Gaza and transform it into a 'Riviera of the Middle East,' after relocating Palestinians to other areas.

This proposal has drawn significant attention and adds another dynamic to the ongoing discussions surrounding the region's future. The statement from Canada highlights its enduring policy focus, contrasting the radical ideas put forward by Trump.

