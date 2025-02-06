Canada's Stance on Gaza: A Two-State Commitment
Canada remains committed to a two-state solution for Gaza, with no change in stance, as reiterated by Foreign Minister Melanie Joly. Meanwhile, former U.S. President Donald Trump suggests a controversial proposal to relocate Palestinians and turn Gaza into a tourist hub similar to a 'Riviera.'
Canada maintains its firm commitment to a two-state solution in the ongoing Gaza conflict, as confirmed by Foreign Minister Melanie Joly. In her recent statement on social media platform X on Wednesday, Joly reiterated that Canada's position remains unchanged.
Meanwhile, former U.S. President Donald Trump has made waves with a bold proposal concerning the Gaza territory. On Tuesday, Trump suggested that the United States should take control of Gaza and transform it into a 'Riviera of the Middle East,' after relocating Palestinians to other areas.
This proposal has drawn significant attention and adds another dynamic to the ongoing discussions surrounding the region's future. The statement from Canada highlights its enduring policy focus, contrasting the radical ideas put forward by Trump.
