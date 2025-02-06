Left Menu

Macron Urges Integration for Syrian Transition

French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the importance of combating terrorism in Syria, advocating for the integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces into the country's transition process. He conveyed these views in a phone call with interim Syrian leader Ahmed Al-Sharaa, highlighting the mutual security benefits for France and Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 06-02-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 02:27 IST
Macron Urges Integration for Syrian Transition
French President Emmanuel Macron
  • Country:
  • France

On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron engaged in a telephonic conversation with interim Syrian leader Ahmed Al-Sharaa, as confirmed by the French presidency.

During the call, Macron underscored the necessity of continuing efforts against terrorism, underlining its significance for both the Syrian populace and French national security.

Macron also emphasized the importance of fully integrating the Syrian Democratic Forces into Syria's ongoing transition to ensure a stable and inclusive future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025