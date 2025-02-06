Macron Urges Integration for Syrian Transition

On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron engaged in a telephonic conversation with interim Syrian leader Ahmed Al-Sharaa, as confirmed by the French presidency.

During the call, Macron underscored the necessity of continuing efforts against terrorism, underlining its significance for both the Syrian populace and French national security.

Macron also emphasized the importance of fully integrating the Syrian Democratic Forces into Syria's ongoing transition to ensure a stable and inclusive future.

(With inputs from agencies.)