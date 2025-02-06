Macron Urges Integration for Syrian Transition
French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the importance of combating terrorism in Syria, advocating for the integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces into the country's transition process. He conveyed these views in a phone call with interim Syrian leader Ahmed Al-Sharaa, highlighting the mutual security benefits for France and Syria.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 06-02-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 02:27 IST
- Country:
- France
On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron engaged in a telephonic conversation with interim Syrian leader Ahmed Al-Sharaa, as confirmed by the French presidency.
During the call, Macron underscored the necessity of continuing efforts against terrorism, underlining its significance for both the Syrian populace and French national security.
Macron also emphasized the importance of fully integrating the Syrian Democratic Forces into Syria's ongoing transition to ensure a stable and inclusive future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
