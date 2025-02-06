Left Menu

Guatemala and U.S. Strike Immigration Deal Amid Foreign Aid Shift

Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo announces agreement with the U.S. to accept deported migrants, expanding previous agreements. Secretary of State Marco Rubio negotiated the deal in a focus on immigration enforcement during a Central America trip. El Salvador made a similar deal. Legalities of deporting Americans abroad are being considered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guatemalacity | Updated: 06-02-2025 04:25 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 04:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo has confirmed a new agreement with the United States to receive migrants deported from the U.S., expanding upon previous arrangements. This development emerges from Secretary of State Marco Rubio's recent diplomatic tour focused primarily on immigration.

The agreement allows for a 40% increase in deportation flights, including individuals of various nationalities. El Salvador is set to implement a similar policy. The move addresses challenges in U.S. immigration enforcement, especially with countries like Venezuela, where direct deportations are difficult.

This agreement is part of Rubio's diplomatic mission across five Central American nations, aimed at strengthening immigration protocols. Discussions also included border security, transnational crime, and U.S.-provided foreign aid, with ongoing efforts to realign aid in line with U.S. interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

