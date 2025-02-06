Left Menu

Turbulence in U.S. Civil Service Amid Trump's Restructuring Efforts

U.S. government workers face a decision on buyout offers from the Trump administration amid plans to drastically reduce the civil service. Despite protests and legal challenges, over 20,000 employees have accepted the offers. Elon Musk, leading the overhaul, has stirred security and privacy concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 04:50 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 04:50 IST
U.S. government employees are caught in uncertainty as they weigh buyout offers from the Trump administration, which is pressing ahead with efforts to significantly reduce the federal civil service.

Despite resistance from worker unions and Democratic lawmakers, which includes legal challenges and organized protests, more than 20,000 workers have reportedly accepted the administration's offer. This move is part of a broader restructuring plan led by President Trump's adviser and billionaire businessman Elon Musk, sparking fears over job security and accusations from opponents of an undue concentration of control.

Musk and his team are closely examining records across various agencies, raising alarms about security and privacy. Critics argue that the initiative is not merely about streamlining operations but risking the integrity of the nonpartisan civil service.

