Diplomatic Dance: U.S. and Russia at a Crossroads

A senior Russian diplomat urges the United States to initiate improved relations with Russia following strained ties, primarily due to Moscow's actions in Ukraine. Russia expresses willingness to engage in dialogue but insists on mutual respect and recognition of ground realities as prerequisites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 05:13 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 05:13 IST
A senior Russian diplomat has called on the United States to take the initial step towards mending ties with Russia, as past U.S. policies aimed at Moscow have strained relations between the two powers. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov criticized the approach of seeking agreements with the U.S. 'at any price,' highlighting that ties worsened after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Ryabkov emphasized that Russia wishes to be a partner with the West. However, he accused the U.S. of trying to weaken Russia geopolitically. He asserted that Washington must act first in normalizing relations, citing Moscow's open readiness for tough dialogue that respects on-ground realities.

While speculation about a potential meeting between Putin and Trump arises, Russian officials have denied any direct plans. According to two sources, summits in Saudi Arabia or the UAE are potential venues for future talks, illustrating the nuanced complexities of international diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

