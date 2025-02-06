Political Turmoil: VP Sara Duterte Faces Impeachment

The impeachment of Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte has sent shockwaves through the nation's political landscape. Accused of a litany of charges including conspiring to assassinate the president, indulging in corruption, and showing passive responses to China's actions in the disputed South China Sea, Duterte finds herself at the center of a political storm.

Legislators, many of whom align politically with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., moved swiftly to impeach the vice president, highlighting the deepening chasm between the country's top leaders. This rift comes despite their joint campaign for unity during the 2022 elections, where both enjoyed massive regional support.

The charges against Duterte, alongside allegations of misuse of office funds and negligence regarding national security concerns, have expedited proceedings towards the Senate, setting the stage for a potential trial. The impeachment saga underscores the unstable political alliances and longstanding tensions within Philippine politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)