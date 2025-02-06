Turmoil and Transformation: Restructuring the U.S. Civil Service Under Trump

Fear grips U.S. government workers as they contemplate a buyout offer from the Trump administration, with a Thursday deadline looming. Federal worker unions urge members to resist, challenging the legality of the offers. A court hearing is expected soon to address the union's lawsuit.

The Trump administration's move has already seen 40,000 accept buyouts, marking a 2% reduction in the civilian workforce. Elon Musk, designated as the leader of this overhaul, is steering operations amid protests and accusations from Democrats.

Security concerns rise as Musk's team examines classified and payment data across federal departments. While the administration assures legal compliance, employees fear mass layoffs and significant departmental cuts. The restructuring, viewed by critics as a method to dismantle government, sees Congress divided, with Republican lawmakers supporting the initiative.

