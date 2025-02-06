Minnesota House Leaders End Stalemate with Power-Sharing Deal

The Minnesota House has put an end to its three-week standoff with a power-sharing agreement between Democratic and Republican leaders. The deadlock, which state Supreme Court Chief Justice had dubbed a 'complete dysfunction', was resolved late Wednesday night, allowing the House to resume business.

Democrats had abstained from attending sessions since the 2025 legislative session began on January 14, disputing the GOP's claim that their 67 members provided a sufficient quorum. The Minnesota Supreme Court, siding with Democrats, ruled that 68 members are required to meet quorum status as per the state constitution.

The agreement comes ahead of a special election scheduled for March 11, anticipated to break the current power imbalance favoring the GOP with their temporary 67-66 edge. Both parties will operate under a temporary shared power framework until full representation can be reestablished in the House.

