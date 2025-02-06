Left Menu

Minnesota House Leaders End Stalemate with Power-Sharing Deal

Democratic and Republican leaders in Minnesota reached a power-sharing arrangement to resolve a three-week legislative deadlock. The stalemate occurred due to disputes over the necessary quorum and representation. Both parties consented to share power temporarily until a special election restores parity in the House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stpaul | Updated: 06-02-2025 07:25 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 07:25 IST
Minnesota House Leaders End Stalemate with Power-Sharing Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Minnesota House has put an end to its three-week standoff with a power-sharing agreement between Democratic and Republican leaders. The deadlock, which state Supreme Court Chief Justice had dubbed a 'complete dysfunction', was resolved late Wednesday night, allowing the House to resume business.

Democrats had abstained from attending sessions since the 2025 legislative session began on January 14, disputing the GOP's claim that their 67 members provided a sufficient quorum. The Minnesota Supreme Court, siding with Democrats, ruled that 68 members are required to meet quorum status as per the state constitution.

The agreement comes ahead of a special election scheduled for March 11, anticipated to break the current power imbalance favoring the GOP with their temporary 67-66 edge. Both parties will operate under a temporary shared power framework until full representation can be reestablished in the House.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025