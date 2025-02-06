Trump's Controversial Gaza Proposal Spurs Global Backlash
President Trump suggested permanently resettling Palestinians from Gaza and potentially deploying American troops for reconstruction. This idea faced criticism, especially from US allies in the Middle East and Republicans. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and spokesperson Karoline Leavitt clarified the intent as temporary relocation, still sparking wide opposition.
President Trump's recent suggestion to permanently resettle Palestinians from Gaza has ignited significant controversy on the global stage. On Wednesday, officials clarified his intentions as only considering temporary relocation for reconstruction purposes.
The proposal faced rebuke from both international allies and members of Trump's own party. Arab nations and even some Republican lawmakers viewed the suggestion as destabilizing to the region, arguing it undermined a long-standing aim for a two-state resolution.
While Secretary of State Marco Rubio described Trump's proposal as a 'generous offer,' critics, including senior figures from Saudi Arabia to Senator Lindsey Graham, continue to challenge the administration's approach to Gaza. The conversation highlights tensions over Middle East policy and US involvement in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
