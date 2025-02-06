Rajya Sabha Debates U.S. Deportation of 100 Indian Nationals

The Aam Aadmi Party's Member of Parliament, Sanjay Singh, has initiated a call for a discussion in the Rajya Sabha, India's upper house of Parliament, to address the deportation of 100 Indian nationals from the United States. This action was taken following the identification of approximately 18,000 Indian citizens alleged to have entered the U.S. illegally.

According to Singh's notice under Rule 267, a U.S. flight bearing deportees landed in Amritsar, Punjab. The U.S. military aircraft departed from Texas earlier this week amid policies by former President Donald Trump that prioritized the deportation of undocumented foreigners. Measures are now in place at Amritsar to handle the arrivals.

Meanwhile, U.S. immigration officials have reiterated their firm stance on illegal migration. A U.S. Embassy spokesperson confirmed that the country is enforcing rigorous border laws and removing illegal entrants, underscoring that the risks of illegal migration outweigh any perceived benefits.

