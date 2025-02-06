Left Menu

Jordan Stands Firm Against Trump's Gaza Proposal

Jordan's King Abdullah rejected a proposal by U.S. President Trump to annex land and displace Palestinians. The plan suggested resettling Palestinians elsewhere and economically developing Gaza, drawing widespread criticism. This issue is politically sensitive for Jordan, with many Palestinians and refugees expressing frustration over strong U.S. ties.

Updated: 06-02-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 12:09 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

Jordan's King Abdullah has firmly opposed a proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump that suggests annexing land and resettling Palestinians to develop Gaza economically. The plan has been met with international disapproval due to its implications for Palestinian displacement.

The proposal, which received swift condemnation, touches on deep-seated sensitivities in Jordan, a country with a significant Palestinian population and a history of reliance on U.S. aid for economic and security stability.

Trump's plan is perceived in Jordan as potentially exacerbating domestic unrest amid ongoing protests related to ties with Israel. King Abdullah's rejection underscores the precarious balance Jordan maintains in navigating Middle Eastern geopolitics.

