Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Deportation of Indian Immigrants

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the government's handling of the deportation of Indians illegally staying in the US, questioning Prime Minister Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar for their response. A US military aircraft deported 104 Indian immigrants, sparking concerns over their treatment during transit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 13:05 IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
In a sharp rebuke, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra censured the government's response to the deportation of Indians illegally residing in the United States. Addressing the media on Thursday, she called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to provide explanations for the government's actions regarding the deportees.

The controversy erupted after a US military aircraft, carrying 104 deported Indian immigrants, touched down in Amritsar on Wednesday. This operation was part of the Donald Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration. Upon their arrival, deportees reported being handcuffed and shackled throughout their arduous journey, only to be released once they landed at the Amritsar airport.

Priyanka Gandhi remarked on the purported camaraderie between Modi and Trump, questioning why the Indian government allowed such treatment of its citizens and suggested that an Indian aircraft could have been sent for their repatriation. She insisted that both the Prime Minister and the External Affairs Minister owe an explanation to the public, questioning the appropriateness of the measures used against the deportees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

