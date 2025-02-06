Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Deportation of Indian Immigrants

In a sharp rebuke, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra censured the government's response to the deportation of Indians illegally residing in the United States. Addressing the media on Thursday, she called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to provide explanations for the government's actions regarding the deportees.

The controversy erupted after a US military aircraft, carrying 104 deported Indian immigrants, touched down in Amritsar on Wednesday. This operation was part of the Donald Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration. Upon their arrival, deportees reported being handcuffed and shackled throughout their arduous journey, only to be released once they landed at the Amritsar airport.

Priyanka Gandhi remarked on the purported camaraderie between Modi and Trump, questioning why the Indian government allowed such treatment of its citizens and suggested that an Indian aircraft could have been sent for their repatriation. She insisted that both the Prime Minister and the External Affairs Minister owe an explanation to the public, questioning the appropriateness of the measures used against the deportees.

(With inputs from agencies.)