Akhilesh Yadav Condemns Inhumane Deportation of Indians from the US

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday criticized the Central government for remaining silent about the alleged inhumane treatment of Indian citizens deported from the United States. Yadav questioned why those who touted India as a 'Vishwaguru' are now silent, highlighting the handcuffed deportation of Indians in conditions reminiscent of slavery. He further queried the external affairs ministry's actions to protect affected children and women.

Yadav also called on the government to permit parliamentary debate on the matter during the ongoing Budget Session. "We demand that the government respond and allow opposition discourse in parliament," he stated.

Opposition parties, including Congress's Rahul Gandhi and National President Mallikarjun Kharge, organized a protest outside parliament. Leaders like Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and Samajwadi Party's Dharmendra Yadav symbolically handcuffed themselves to denounce the alleged mistreatment of deported Indian immigrants.

Congress submitted an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, urging discussion on the deportation case to safeguard Indian dignity globally. The session was subsequently adjourned till 2 pm amid protests. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed that he will address the Rajya Sabha on the issue at 2 pm.

Reports indicated that a US Air Force plane brought the deported Indian citizens to Punjab's Amritsar on Wednesday. The US Embassy reiterated its strict enforcement of immigration laws, sending a "clear message" against illegal migration.

(With inputs from agencies.)